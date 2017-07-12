China market: Curved monitor suppliers pushing sales to gaming market

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

Demand for curved monitors in China has begun to decline recently, pushing panel suppliers and monitor vendors to step up efforts to promote curved monitors to the gaming market, according to industry sources.

Shipments of 31.5-inch curved monitors in China, for example, suffered a setback recently due to a constant decline in the number of Internet cafes in the country that began early 2017, said the sources.

The sluggish sales of the 31.5-inch models came even after panel suppliers and monitor vendors joined forces to ramp up curved monitor shipments to 472,000 units in the second quarter, up 57% from a quarter earlier, according to data from Sigmaintell Consulting.

Replacement demand for 31.5-inch FHD curved monitors from Internet cafes in China as a whole totaled six million units in 2015, and declined to 5.5 million in 2016.

Replacement demand of that sector will decline significantly in 2017, asserted the sources.

Vendors pushing sales of curved monitors to the gaming sector in China

Photo: Micheal Lee, Digitimes, July 2017