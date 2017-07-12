Synnex sees increased June revenues

IT and consumer electronics distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.673 billion (US$1.05 billion) for June, growing 22.23% on month and 5.79% on year.
Synnex posted consolidated revenues of NT$80.751 billion for second-quarter 2017, rising 5.58% sequentially but dropping 3.40% on year.
Consolidated revenues for January-June stood at NT$157.237 billion, slipping 2.39% on year, Synnex indicated.
Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Jun 2017 (NT$b)
Product category
Jun 2017
Jan-Jun 2017
Y/Y
IT and related
18.73
88.0
(1.8%)
Telecom
1.53
8.8
(12.0%)
IC components
7.96
45.0
0.4%
Consumer electronics and others
3.45
15.4
(7.8%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017
Synnex: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
31,673
|
22.2%
|
5.8%
|
158,140
|
(1.8%)
May-17
|
25,914
|
9.8%
|
(4.9%)
|
126,467
|
(3.6%)
Apr-17
|
23,598
|
(18.2%)
|
(10.6%)
|
100,553
|
(3.2%)
Mar-17
|
28,862
|
18.2%
|
2.7%
|
76,955
|
(0.7%)
Feb-17
|
24,419
|
3.1%
|
23.3%
|
48,093
|
(2.6%)
Jan-17
|
23,674
|
(26.6%)
|
(19.9%)
|
23,674
|
(19.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017