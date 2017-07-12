Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
Synnex sees increased June revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

IT and consumer electronics distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.673 billion (US$1.05 billion) for June, growing 22.23% on month and 5.79% on year.

Synnex posted consolidated revenues of NT$80.751 billion for second-quarter 2017, rising 5.58% sequentially but dropping 3.40% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-June stood at NT$157.237 billion, slipping 2.39% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Jun 2017 (NT$b)

Product category

Jun 2017

Jan-Jun 2017

Y/Y

IT and related

18.73

88.0

(1.8%)

Telecom

1.53

8.8

(12.0%)

IC components

7.96

45.0

0.4%

Consumer electronics and others

3.45

15.4

(7.8%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Synnex: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

31,673

22.2%

5.8%

158,140

(1.8%)

May-17

25,914

9.8%

(4.9%)

126,467

(3.6%)

Apr-17

23,598

(18.2%)

(10.6%)

100,553

(3.2%)

Mar-17

28,862

18.2%

2.7%

76,955

(0.7%)

Feb-17

24,419

3.1%

23.3%

48,093

(2.6%)

Jan-17

23,674

(26.6%)

(19.9%)

23,674

(19.9%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

