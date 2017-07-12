Synnex sees increased June revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

IT and consumer electronics distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.673 billion (US$1.05 billion) for June, growing 22.23% on month and 5.79% on year.

Synnex posted consolidated revenues of NT$80.751 billion for second-quarter 2017, rising 5.58% sequentially but dropping 3.40% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-June stood at NT$157.237 billion, slipping 2.39% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, Jun 2017 (NT$b) Product category Jun 2017 Jan-Jun 2017 Y/Y IT and related 18.73 88.0 (1.8%) Telecom 1.53 8.8 (12.0%) IC components 7.96 45.0 0.4% Consumer electronics and others 3.45 15.4 (7.8%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Synnex: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 31,673 22.2% 5.8% 158,140 (1.8%) May-17 25,914 9.8% (4.9%) 126,467 (3.6%) Apr-17 23,598 (18.2%) (10.6%) 100,553 (3.2%) Mar-17 28,862 18.2% 2.7% 76,955 (0.7%) Feb-17 24,419 3.1% 23.3% 48,093 (2.6%) Jan-17 23,674 (26.6%) (19.9%) 23,674 (19.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017