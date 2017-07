Radiant Opto-Electronics reports sharp rise for June sales

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.809 billion (US$157.39 million) for June 2017, representing a 15.83% increase on month and 86.1% increase on year.

The backlight unit (BLU) maker has totaled NT$25.143 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 17.49% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Radiant Opto-Electronics totaled NT$46.237 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.1% sequentially on year.