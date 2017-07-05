SPIL 2Q17 revenues rise, KYEC down

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

IC packaging and testing house Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) saw its second-quarter revenues increase 4.5% sequentially, while revenues at fellow company King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC) dropped slightly.

SPIL has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.88 billion (US$225.3 million) for June 2017, down 1.6% sequentially and about 7% on year. Revenues for the second quarter came to NT$20.425 billion, rising 4.5% on quarter.

Testing specialist KYEC posted revenues of NT$1.64 billion for June 2017, up a slight 0.9% on month but down 5.8% from a year earlier. The company saw its second-quarter revenues reach NT$4.84 billion compared with NT$4.87 billion in the prior quarter.

SPIL's revenues for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$39.98 billion, down 2.5% from a year ago, while KYEC's revenues increased 3.1% on year to NT$9.71 billion.