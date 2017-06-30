Tong Hsing starts shipments for 3D sensing products

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Tong Hsing Electronic Industries, which provides assembly and packaging services for CMOS image sensors as well as other niche ICs, started shipments for 3D sensing products in small volume in June, and has seen orders for CMOS image sensors resume, according to market sources.

Tong Hsing is looking to expand shipments for 3D sensing products staring July, said the sources. Tong Hsing has reportedly obtained wafer reconstruction (RW) orders for 3D sensing used in smartphones.

In addition, with China-based smartphone vendors including Oppo and Vivo stepping up their pace of orders, Tong Hsing has seen orders for CMOS image sensors pick up, the sources indicated. OmniVision is reportedly Tong Hsing's largest client in the CMOS image sensor segment.

Tong Hsing also produces ceramic substrates for the manufacture of LEDs. Sales will be driven by demand for LED automotive headlights, the sources said.

Tong Hsing reported net profits of NT$89.15 million (US$2.96 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 71% on quarter and 60% on year. EPS for the quarter reached only NT$0.55. The company attributed the profit decrease to inventory adjustments by smartphone clients in China and a decline in orders for CMOS sensors, and a loss of NT$68 million incurred from foreign exchange transactions.