Taipei, Saturday, July 1, 2017 04:51 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Tong Hsing starts shipments for 3D sensing products
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Tong Hsing Electronic Industries, which provides assembly and packaging services for CMOS image sensors as well as other niche ICs, started shipments for 3D sensing products in small volume in June, and has seen orders for CMOS image sensors resume, according to market sources.

Tong Hsing is looking to expand shipments for 3D sensing products staring July, said the sources. Tong Hsing has reportedly obtained wafer reconstruction (RW) orders for 3D sensing used in smartphones.

In addition, with China-based smartphone vendors including Oppo and Vivo stepping up their pace of orders, Tong Hsing has seen orders for CMOS image sensors pick up, the sources indicated. OmniVision is reportedly Tong Hsing's largest client in the CMOS image sensor segment.

Tong Hsing also produces ceramic substrates for the manufacture of LEDs. Sales will be driven by demand for LED automotive headlights, the sources said.

Tong Hsing reported net profits of NT$89.15 million (US$2.96 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down 71% on quarter and 60% on year. EPS for the quarter reached only NT$0.55. The company attributed the profit decrease to inventory adjustments by smartphone clients in China and a decline in orders for CMOS sensors, and a loss of NT$68 million incurred from foreign exchange transactions.

UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link