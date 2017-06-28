Ibase 1H17 operations subject to impact of currency appreciation, component price hikes

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 June 2017]

Industrial PC (IPC) maker Ibase Technology has seen a negative impact due to appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, key component shortages and hikes in prices (mainly for flash, SSDs and memory), on its operations in the first half of 2017, according to company chairman and CEO Lin Chiu-hsu. However, Lin expects the company's revenues to return to growth starting June, and performance in the second half to be better than in the first. Annual revenues in 2017 are still expected to stay flat on year.

Ibase will distribute dividends of NT$4.38 (US$0.15), NT$0.38 in stock and NT$4 in cash for 2016.

Ibase had consolidated revenues of NT$4.83 billion for 2016, while net profits were NT$598 million and EPS NT$5.31, thanks to its strong gross margins of 35.71%.

However, in the first five months of 2017, Ibase only achieved consolidated revenues of NT$1.57 billion, down 20.49% from the same period a year ago and net profits were only NT$72 million with EPS at NT$0.64. The company's gross margins were around 34%.

Since most of Ibase's orders are contract based, unless component prices see rather sharp fluctuations, the company usually does not make pricing adjustments to existing orders. As a result, Ibase's first-half profits were seriously hurt by component price hikes.

In the second half, currency fluctuations are expected to continue to impact Ibase's operations, and component shortages are also showing no signs of slowing down. Ibase will start increasing quotes for new orders for the second half and will also try to renegotiate existing orders with clients to maintain its profits.

For market development, Ibase is aggressively focusing on landing new large projects and clients as well as increasing revenue contributions from its all-in-one panel PC (PPC) and ARM-based product lines. The company is also looking to expand into markets including Japan and China for further growth.

Ibase investor conference

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017