Trend Micro sets up venture capital fund

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Trend Micro has set up venture capital fund of US$100 million for investment in innovation start-up businesses engaged in R&D of new technologies, especially those related to IoT, according to the company.

Trend Micro began with anti-virus software and extended its business to security software solutions for cloud services, company CEO Eva Chen said. In view of fast development of IoT, Trend Micro hopes to seize opportunities through setting up the venture capital fund, Chen noted.

In addition to financial support, Trend Micro will make strategic alliances with invested innovation start-ups as well as connect them with Trend Micro's global marketing partnerships, and provide them with information on global treats and attacks on Internet content, Chen said. Trend Micro hopes to find market potential, business models and complementary technologies in new fields through the cooperation, Chen indicated.