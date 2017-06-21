Taipei, Thursday, June 22, 2017 05:36 (GMT+8)
IPC player Parpro to conduct merger with Anderson Group
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Parpro has recently gained full control of affiliated IPC component maker Anderson Group and will integrate the two firms' resources to increase Parpro's revenues and help the company to become a top-5 IPC player worldwide in the near future.

In 2016, Parpro acquired US-based aerospace product player Cal Quality to strengthen its business reach. Parpro's revenues grew 60% on year to reach NT$2.35 billion in 2016 and the company's operations also turned profitable in the year.

The merger is expected to increase the newly formed company's revenues to reach NT$10 billion in two years and will surpass NT$6 billion in 2017. Since Anderson Group has an average gross margin above 30%, Parpro's profit performance will also benefit.

However, how to merge the two firms' company cultures will become the biggest task for Parpro's management team, but Parpro is confident that its experience from past acquisitions should ease the transition.

