Tuesday, June 19, 2017
Kemet unveils COTS polymer electrolytic device offering with extended life test option
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 19 June 2017]

Kemet has introduced what it calls the industry’s first COTS grade polymer electrolytic capacitor with a 1,000-hour life test option. The new option, also known as the "Biased Humidity Test," provides capacitors qualified at 85 degrees C with 85% relative humidity at rated voltage applied for 1,000 hours, according to the electronic component supplier.

The test type provides capacitors qualified to the rigors of MIL-STD-202 Method 103, Kemet said.

Kemet’s T540 COTS polymer electrolytic capacitors are typically used for decoupling in DC-DC converters or as hold-up capacitors in energy storage applications. Capacitance values up to 680 microfarads are available with the new extended life test option. Voltage ratings span 2.5 to 63 VDC and ESR specifications as low as 25 milliohms are available. The small surface mount form factor of the Hi-Rel COTS grade KO-CAP devices reduce board space requirements, according to the company.

“Exposing polymer electrolytic capacitors to humidity had been a challenge. We first introduced the T598 automotive grade KO-CAP in 2015; now we are excited to offer a COTS grade KO-CAP that passes the same extended life test,” said Philip Lessner, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Kemet, as cited in a company press release. "This announcement is important because designers can take advantage of the polymer electrolytic technology in their high reliability and mission critical applications."

