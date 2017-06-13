Taipei, Thursday, June 15, 2017 00:29 (GMT+8)
MediaTek launches Ultra HD TV SoC
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

MediaTek has announced the availability of its new MediaTek MT5597 SoC, an Ultra HD TV SoC supporting Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG).

Ready for both Android TV 7.0 and Linux OS, the MediaTek MT5597 features 64-bit ARM Cortex ultra-efficient processors and ARM Mali-450 GPU. The chipset also supports Google VP9 and HEVC codecs designed for 4K content streaming with 10bit color depth at 60 frames per second for a smooth playback experience.

Several top TV manufacturers have selected MediaTek's MT5597 SoC to power their new generation of TV devices, MediaTek said. Consumers can expect MT5597-powered Android and Linux TV devices to be commercially available by the end of second-quarter 2017.

"Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience by offering astonishing brightness, contrast and a fuller palette of rich colors," said John Couling , SVP of commercial partnerships for Dolby Laboratories. "Our collaboration with MediaTek will enable a greater number of consumers to enjoy extraordinary viewing experiences, as we continue to work with partners across the ecosystem to deliver Dolby Vision content and devices to consumers in the home."

"With the MT5597, MediaTek continues its legacy of enabling manufacturers with leading technology solutions to help build the best digital TVs on the market," said Joe Chen, executive VP and co-COO of MediaTek. "Built to provide a premium feature-set in the mainstream product range, MT5597 gives TV makers the power of choice with MediaTek's unmatched display, picture quality technologies and global demodulation support."

