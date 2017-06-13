Taipei, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 13:35 (GMT+8)
Popularity of 360-degree panorama cameras growing
Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

IT brand vendors have shown keen interests in 360-degree panorama cameras that support virtual reality (VR) video filming. Many of the vendors have begun releasing related devices, and such a trend is expected boost sales in the camera market.

The 360-degree panorama cameras formerly mainly targeted the sports segment, but have become more common in other market segments recently thanks to increasing applications for creating VR and augmented reality (AR) content.

Google has previously used several GoPro cameras to create a panorama camera platform, while Facebook has also used 17 cameras to create its Surround 360 panorama camera system. Samsung Electronics has already launched its Gear360 panorama camera to support its VR head-mounted display (HMD) and the camera also features Ultra HD recording as well as the live streaming function.

Nokia, GoPro as well as first-tier camera vendors Nikon, Canon and Casio, have all released panorama cameras with 360-degree viewing support and expect the product line to become a new growth driver for the camera market.

China-based drone vendor DJI also recently adopted a 360-degree panorama camera on its drone to expand its products' functionality.

Following the release of HTC Re sport camera, market watchers expect the Taiwan-based smartphone vendor to upgrade the camera with a 360-degree panorama filming function by the end of 2017. Pegatron Technology and Elan Microelectronic are both capable of developing and manufacturing related cameras and already have solutions available for their clients.

Since 5G networks are expected to begin operation in 2018 and commercialized in 2020, the market watchers believe demand for the panorama cameras will surge as online streaming will become more popular.

