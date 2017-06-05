KYEC revenues to rise through September

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 5 June 2017]

Market watchers expect King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC) to enjoy sequential revenue growth through September. The IC testing company will likely see its second-quarter revenues register lat or slight sequential increase, according to the watchers.

KYEC reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.63 billion (US$54 million) for May 2017, up 3.6% sequentially but down about 5% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May totaled NT$8.07 billion, rising 5.2% from a year ago.

KYEC chairman CK Lee was quoted in previous reports saying the company's revenues would have hit bottom for 2017 in April. Revenues will each their peak for the year in the third quarter, Lee said.

In addition to handset-chip testing, KYEC will enjoy robust demand for car electronics, CMOS image sensors, graphics chips and AI solutions, according to Lee.

KYEC: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 1,572 (6.1%) (1.8%) 6,441 8.1% Mar-17 1,675 10.9% 6.7% 4,869 11.7% Feb-17 1,510 (10.3%) 11.2% 3,194 14.5% Jan-17 1,683 (2%) 17.7% 1,683 17.7% Dec-16 1,718 0.2% 21.4% 20,082 17.2% Nov-16 1,714 (4.9%) 20.7% 18,363 16.9% Oct-16 1,802 (0.2%) 23.7% 16,649 16.5% Sep-16 1,805 (0.9%) 23.4% 14,847 15.7% Aug-16 1,822 1% 25.5% 13,042 14.7% Jul-16 1,804 3.5% 20.2% 11,220 13.1% Jun-16 1,743 1.7% 19.2% 9,416 11.8% May-16 1,714 7.1% 18.8% 7,673 10.3% Apr-16 1,601 2% 11.1% 5,959 8.1%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017