BizLink sees over 14% on-year growth in 1Q17 revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 16 May 2017]

Connector and cable maker BizLink has announced consolidated revenues of NT$2.34 billion (US$77.7 million) for the first quarter, up 14.18% on year, while net profits for the quarter were NT$196 million, up 18% on year. EPS came to NT$1.92.

Gross margin for first-quarter 2017 was 31.13%, up from 29.47% for the first quarter of 2016.

BizLink pointed out that the first-quarter performance was mainly driven by increasing demand for docking station products, while automotive-use cables also enjoyed rising shipments. The company’s medical care-related cables also had mild growth in the quarter.

The company’s orders for new docking stations will enter mass production in the second quarter and shipments for these devices are also expected to rise significantly in the second half of 2017. The company’s automotive-use cables will continue to see rising orders in the second half since the company is the sole supplier of its electric vehicle (EV) client for cables and the client is expected to begin mass producing its new EVs in the near future.

The company’s cables for medical care-related devices are unlikely to acquire major growth in shipments, but will see stable orders.

The company’s revenues in May are expected to benefit from its acquisition of Germany-based Lenoi’s consumer electronics business unit.

BizLink's April revenues reached NT$845 million, up 16.39% on year.