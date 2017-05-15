Jarllytec nets NT$1.57 per share for 1Q17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 15 May 2017]

Notebook and LCD monitor hinge maker Jarllytec has reported first-quarter consolidated revenues of NT$1.32 billion (US$43.4 million), gross margin 24.47%, net operating profit NT$143.3 million, net profit NT$94.2 million and net EPS NT$1.57.

Jarllytec expects better operation in the second quarter than in the first and in addition to increasing orders for notebook components, the company is also seeing growing orders for LCD monitor components.

With demand starting to recover, the company is looking to further expand its capex and the company’s new MIM furnaces will begin entering mass production in the near future to increase its capacity.

Currently, Jarllytec has over 30 CNC machines at its plants in Taipei and Shanghai and its notebook-related product lines contribute around 44% of its revenues, monitor-related product lines 53% and the remaining 3% was contributed by optical fiber and consumer electronics product lines.