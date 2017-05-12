Wistron NeWeb reported increased earnings for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 12 May 2017]

Networking device supplier Wistron NeWeb has reported net profits of NT$579 million (US$19.17 million) for the first quarter of 2017, increasing 15.1% on quarter and 11.7% on year.

EPS for the first quarter reached NT$1.67, compared to NT$1.47 of a quarter earlier and NT$1.56 of a year earlier. Gross margin also improved to NT$15% in the quarter, up 1.1pp from the previous quarter.

Wistron NeWeb expects its sales performance to be better in the second quarter as compared to the previous quarter, chairman Haydn Hsieh at the company's latest investors conference.

The company's stock price edged up NT$0.50 to finish at NT$89.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 12 session.