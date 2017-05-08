MediaTek April revenues decrease

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Mobile SoC supplier MediaTek has announced consolidated revenues of NT$17.75 billion (US$588.3 million) for April 2017, down 14.8% sequentially and 22.9% on year.

Judging from MediaTek's sales guidance for the second quarter, market watchers expect the company to see its revenues stop falling in May. The company's monthly revenues for May and June will rebound to between NT$19.2 billion and NT$21.4 billion.

MediaTek expects to post revenues of between NT$56.1 billion and NT$60.6 billion in the second quarter of 2017, which will represent an up to 8% sequential increase. Gross margin for the quarter will be better than the prior quarter's level thanks to a more favorable product mix, the company said previously.

MediaTek warned that its sales performance during the second quarter of 2017 will be adversely affected by a slow recovery in orders for smartphones.

MediaTek reported consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 declined 18.3% sequentially to NT$56.08 billion, while gross margin reached a record low of 33.5%. Net profits for the quarter, however, soared almost 30% on quarter to NT$6.64 billion thanks mainly to recognized gains from the sale of its China-based subsidiary AutoChips.