Winbond, Macronix April revenues drop on-month

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Winbond Electronics and Macronix International have reported sequential decreases in April consolidated revenues of 0.4% and 15%, respectively.

Winbond, which makes niche-market DRAM and NOR chips, generated consolidated revenues of NT$3.64 billion (US$120.6 million) in April 2017. Revenues for the first four months of 2017 came to NT$14.06 billion, rising 3.3% on year.

Winbond's consolidated sales include sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology, which reported April slid 0.1% on month to NT$759.8 million. Nuvoton's cumulative 2017 revenues through April increased 11.6% from a year earlier to NT$2.88 billion.

Macronix, a manufacturer of mask ROM and NOR flash chips, posted April consolidated revenues of NT$2.05 billion. Revenues were 17.5% above the NT$1.74 billion registered in April 2016.

Macronix' revenues for the first four months of 2017 totaled NT$8.66 billion, rising 26.8% from a year ago.