Synnex sees decreased April revenues

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$23.598 billion (US$779 million) for April, dropping 18.24% on month and 10.64% on year.
Consolidated revenues for January-April stood at NT$100.215 billion, slipping 3.55% on year, Synnex indicated.
Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, April 2017 (NT$b)
Product category
April
Jan-Apr
Jan-Apr Y/Y
IT and related
12.69
55.0
(4.3%)
Telecom
1.32
6.0
(11.8%)
IC components
7.68
29.9
5.7%
Consumer electronics and others
1.91
9.3
(17.7%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017
Synnex: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
28,862
|
18.2%
|
(10.5%)
|
76,486
|
(1.3%)
Feb-17
|
24,419
|
3.1%
|
(24.3%)
|
47,667
|
(3.5%)
Jan-17
|
23,674
|
(26.6%)
|
(26.6%)
|
23,674
|
(19.9%)
Dec-16
|
32,261
|
4.9%
|
(3.3%)
|
370,094
|
4.1%
Nov-16
|
30,755
|
9.8%
|
(1%)
|
337,834
|
5.6%
Oct-16
|
28,017
|
(13.4%)
|
(5.9%)
|
307,078
|
6.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017