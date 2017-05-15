Synnex sees decreased April revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 15 May 2017]

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$23.598 billion (US$779 million) for April, dropping 18.24% on month and 10.64% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-April stood at NT$100.215 billion, slipping 3.55% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, April 2017 (NT$b) Product category April Jan-Apr Jan-Apr Y/Y IT and related 12.69 55.0 (4.3%) Telecom 1.32 6.0 (11.8%) IC components 7.68 29.9 5.7% Consumer electronics and others 1.91 9.3 (17.7%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

Synnex: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 28,862 18.2% (10.5%) 76,486 (1.3%) Feb-17 24,419 3.1% (24.3%) 47,667 (3.5%) Jan-17 23,674 (26.6%) (26.6%) 23,674 (19.9%) Dec-16 32,261 4.9% (3.3%) 370,094 4.1% Nov-16 30,755 9.8% (1%) 337,834 5.6% Oct-16 28,017 (13.4%) (5.9%) 307,078 6.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017