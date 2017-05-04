Taiwan market: Seiko Epson launches rental inkjet color MFP

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Seiko Epson has unveiled WF-C869R, an inkjet color MFP (multi-function printer), for use on a 5-year lease contract in the Taiwan market, according to Epson Taiwan Technology & Trading.

For a monthly rental charge of NT$3,000 (US$99), monochrome printing of initial 2,000 pages and color printing of initial 500 pages are free and subsequent printing is charged at NT$0.3 per page and NT$1.8 per page respectively, Epson Taiwan said. For a monthly rental rate of NT$5,000, color printing of initial 5,000 pages is free and subsequent monochrome and color printing is each charged at NT$1.0 per page.

As compared with laser color printing, inkjet printing is lower in power consumption, overall cost and carbon emissions, Epson Taiwan indicated.

In the Taiwan market of color printing at speeds of 11-30ppm (pages per minute), Seiko Epson has a market share of nearly 15% at present and aims at 15% in 2017.

WF-C869R inkjet color MFP

Photo: Company