Taiwan market: Digital advertising in 2016 valued at NT$25.871 billion, says DMA

Digital advertising service providers in the Taiwan market generated total revenues of NT$25.871 billion (US$809 million) in 2016, growing 33.69% on year, according to Digital Marketing Association (DMA).
Taiwan market: Breakdown of digital advertising revenues by type, 2016 (NT$b)
Type of digital advertising
Revenue
Proportion
Percentage by device
PC
Handset & tablet
Display (banner, text-link, multimedia, etc.)
4.717
18.23%
33.5%
66.5%
Social media
8.077
31.22%
15.7%
84.3%
Video
5.007
19.35%
38.3%
61.7%
Keyword search
6.273
24.25%
44.7%
55.3%
Buzz/content marketing
1.669
6.45%
34.8%
65.2%
Others (e-mail, text message, etc.)
0.128
0.49%
2.5%
97.2%
Source: DMA, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017