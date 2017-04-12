Synnex revenues down on year in March

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$28.862 billion (US$949 million) for March, growing 18.19% on month but dropping 10.54% on year.
Consolidated revenues for January-March stood at NT$76.486 billion, slipping 15.25% on quarter and 1.30% on year, Synnex indicated.
|
Synnex Technology: Consolidated revenues by product category, March 2017 (NT$b)
|
Product category
|
March
|
January-March
|
Y/Y
|
IT and related
|
16.10
|
42.2
|
0.2%
|
Telecom
|
1.39
|
4.7
|
(11.3%)
|
IC components
|
8.89
|
22.3
|
4.2%
|
Consumer electronics and others
|
2.48
|
7.3
|
(16.1%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017