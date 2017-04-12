Synnex revenues down on year in March

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$28.862 billion (US$949 million) for March, growing 18.19% on month but dropping 10.54% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-March stood at NT$76.486 billion, slipping 15.25% on quarter and 1.30% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex Technology: Consolidated revenues by product category, March 2017 (NT$b) Product category March January-March Y/Y IT and related 16.10 42.2 0.2% Telecom 1.39 4.7 (11.3%) IC components 8.89 22.3 4.2% Consumer electronics and others 2.48 7.3 (16.1%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017