Synnex revenues down on year in March
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$28.862 billion (US$949 million) for March, growing 18.19% on month but dropping 10.54% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-March stood at NT$76.486 billion, slipping 15.25% on quarter and 1.30% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex Technology: Consolidated revenues by product category, March 2017 (NT$b)

Product category

March

January-March

Y/Y

IT and related

16.10

42.2

0.2%

Telecom

1.39

4.7

(11.3%)

IC components

8.89

22.3

4.2%

Consumer electronics and others

2.48

7.3

(16.1%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

