Global semiconductor photomask market increases 2% in 2016, says SEMI
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

SEMI has reported that the worldwide semiconductor photomask market was US$3.32 billion in 2016. After increasing 1% in 2015, the photomask market grew 2% in 2016.

The worldwide semiconductor photomask market is forecast to grow 4% in 2017, and reach US$3.57 billion in 2018 representing a 3% on-year increase, according to SEMI. Key drivers in the market continue to be advanced technology feature sizes (less than 45nm) and increased manufacturing in Asia-Pacific.

Taiwan remains the largest photomask regional market for the sixth year in a row, and is expected to be the largest market for the duration of the forecast, SEMI said.

Revenues of US$3.32 billion place photomasks at 13% of the total wafer fabrication materials market, behind silicon and semiconductor gases, SEMI indicated. By comparison, photomasks represented 18% of the total wafer fabrication materials market in 2003.

Captive mask shops, aided by intense capital expenditures in 2011 and 2012, continue to gain market share at merchant suppliers' expense, SEMI identified. Captive mask suppliers accounted for 63% of the total photomask market in 2016, up from 56% in 2015. Captive mask shops represented 31% of the photomask market in 2003.

