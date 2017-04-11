Foxconn Technology sees revenues drop on year in March

Foxconn Technology Corporation has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.305 billion (US$205.78 million) for March 2017, representing a 44.4% increase on month and 2.63% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$18.852 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 7.19% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.11% and finished at NT$91.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 11, 2017.
FTC: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
6,305
|
44.4%
|
(2.6%)
|
18,852
|
7.2%
Feb-17
|
4,366
|
(46.6%)
|
(4.2%)
|
12,547
|
12.9%
Jan-17
|
8,181
|
51.6%
|
24.8%
|
8,181
|
24.8%
Dec-16
|
5,395
|
(35.6%)
|
(13.6%)
|
80,634
|
(19.4%)
Nov-16
|
8,374
|
9.1%
|
(12.5%)
|
75,239
|
(19.8%)
Oct-16
|
7,673
|
(2%)
|
(20.7%)
|
66,864
|
(20.6%)
Sep-16
|
7,832
|
2%
|
(23.8%)
|
59,192
|
(20.6%)
Aug-16
|
7,675
|
11.9%
|
(3%)
|
51,359
|
(20.1%)
Jul-16
|
6,860
|
13%
|
(5.3%)
|
43,684
|
(22.5%)
Jun-16
|
6,070
|
(6.3%)
|
5.5%
|
36,824
|
(25%)
May-16
|
6,480
|
(3.1%)
|
(20.5%)
|
30,754
|
(29.1%)
Apr-16
|
6,687
|
3.3%
|
(34.7%)
|
24,274
|
(31%)
Mar-16
|
6,475
|
42.1%
|
(17.2%)
|
17,587
|
(29.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017