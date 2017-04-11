Foxconn Technology sees revenues drop on year in March

MOPS, April 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Foxconn Technology Corporation has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.305 billion (US$205.78 million) for March 2017, representing a 44.4% increase on month and 2.63% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$18.852 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 7.19% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.11% and finished at NT$91.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 11, 2017.

FTC: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 6,305 44.4% (2.6%) 18,852 7.2% Feb-17 4,366 (46.6%) (4.2%) 12,547 12.9% Jan-17 8,181 51.6% 24.8% 8,181 24.8% Dec-16 5,395 (35.6%) (13.6%) 80,634 (19.4%) Nov-16 8,374 9.1% (12.5%) 75,239 (19.8%) Oct-16 7,673 (2%) (20.7%) 66,864 (20.6%) Sep-16 7,832 2% (23.8%) 59,192 (20.6%) Aug-16 7,675 11.9% (3%) 51,359 (20.1%) Jul-16 6,860 13% (5.3%) 43,684 (22.5%) Jun-16 6,070 (6.3%) 5.5% 36,824 (25%) May-16 6,480 (3.1%) (20.5%) 30,754 (29.1%) Apr-16 6,687 3.3% (34.7%) 24,274 (31%) Mar-16 6,475 42.1% (17.2%) 17,587 (29.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017