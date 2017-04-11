D-Link reports revenues for March 2017

MOPS, April 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

D-Link has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.821 billion (US$59.43 million) for March 2017, representing a 21.83% increase on month and 14.93% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$4.73 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 20.36% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 1.11% and finished at NT$13.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 11, 2017.

D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 1,821 21.8% (14.9%) 4,730 (20.4%) Feb-17 1,495 5.7% (20.2%) 2,909 (23.4%) Jan-17 1,415 (25.4%) (26.6%) 1,415 (26.6%) Dec-16 1,896 (7.7%) (11.1%) 22,933 (14.1%) Nov-16 2,054 6.7% (6.8%) 21,037 (14.3%) Oct-16 1,925 (4.7%) (15%) 18,983 (15.1%) Sep-16 2,020 15.2% (13%) 17,058 (15.1%) Aug-16 1,754 (0.4%) (24.9%) 15,038 (15.3%) Jul-16 1,761 (12%) (23.4%) 13,284 (13.9%) Jun-16 2,002 9.2% (21.1%) 11,523 (12.2%) May-16 1,833 4.8% (4%) 9,522 (10.1%) Apr-16 1,750 (18.3%) (11%) 7,689 (11.4%) Mar-16 2,140 14.3% (12.7%) 5,939 (11.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017