Insyde swings back to profitability in 4Q16
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 April 2017]

UEFI BIOS firmware developer Insyde Software has reported net profits of NT$16 million (US$527,072) for the fourth quarter of 2016, ending three consecutive quarters of losses. However, for all of 2016, the company still recorded a net loss of NT$37 million or NT$0.99 per share.

Consolidated revenues totaled NT$720 million in 2016, decreasing 13.3% from a year earlier. For the first two months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$98 million, increasing 6.8% from the same period of a year earlier.

The company is likely to incur losses in the first quarter of 2017 due to the appreciation of the local currency against the US dollar, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company expects its operations to make a turnaround in the second quarter, and revenues for all of 2017 to be higher than those recorded a year earlier, said the paper, citing company chairman Wang Chih-kao.

Despite the losses, the company still plans to deal out dividends of NT$0.30 in cash for 2016.

The company's stock price slipped NT$0.40 to close at NT$29.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the April 6 session.

