TAICS signs MOU with IEEE

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 31 March 2017]

The Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards (TAICS) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) during the TAICS General Assembly to facilitate cooperation on items of common interest.

TAICS recently also held the Wi-Fi & 5G: IEEE 5G Standards Planning Seminar at the GIS MOTC Convention Center. Don Wright, IEEE-SA president, and Andrew Myles, IEEE-SA representative, attended the event to share the future plans of the IEEE 5G and IEEE 5G unlicensed spectrum technology.

Within IEEE, IEEE-SA is the unit responsible for developing new standards; to date, it has developed more than 900 commercial standard technologies. IEEE has made a big impact throughout the world, including the development of the current international Wi-Fi standards. Through this cooperation with IEEE, TAICS said it will actively participate in their standardization of technology and integrate resources from various sectors including the manufacturer, government, academia, and research institution to establish Wi-Fi technology standards within the 5G system, and to guide Taiwanese manufacturers to take advantage of the new 5G business opportunities.

Wireless network applications are widely used for data transmission in private homes, offices, and outdoor environments. In order to shift from 4G to 5G mobile communication technology, major telecom carriers have been actively investing in 5G network construction, according to TAICS. In 2016,

TAICS worked with several organizations including ETSI, ARIB, TTC, CCSA, and NGMN, to establish multiple bilateral cooperation frameworks. By signing the MOU with IEEE, TAICS said it will be able to boost Taiwan's industrial competitiveness and take part in the development of the latest international standards.

TAICS and IEEE signing an MoU

Photo: TAICS