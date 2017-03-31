Taipei, Friday, March 31, 2017 15:44 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
17°C
Microelectronics Technology nets NT$0.81 for 2016
MOPS, March 31; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 31 March 2017]

Microwave and satellite communication device maker Microelectronics Technology (MTI) has released it 2016 financial report, recording consolidated revenues of NT$7.597 billion (US$240 million), gross margin of 16.65%, net operating profit of NT$213 million, net profit of NT$164 million and net EPS of NT$0.81.

LNB (low-noise block converter) devices accounted for 68% of the consolidated revenues, VSAT (very small aperture terminal) devices for 23%, outdoor Small Cell and devices used in base stations of mobile networks for 6%, microwave radio devices for 1%, MTI said.

For LNB devices, North America is the largest market for MTI with a market share of about 40%. MTI focuses marketing of high-end LNB devices in the North America market and that of mid-range models in the Europe and Latin America markets in 2017.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan local governments expected to procure over 200,000 LED street lamps in 2017

    LED | 9min ago

  • Unitech Printed Circuit Board signs NT$4.5 billion loans

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 2h 12min ago

  • Wus Printed Circuit reports profits in 4Q16

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 2h 13min ago

  • PCB maker Unimicron swings back to profitability in 4Q16

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 3h 9min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link