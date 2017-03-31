Microelectronics Technology nets NT$0.81 for 2016

MOPS, March 31; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 31 March 2017]

Microwave and satellite communication device maker Microelectronics Technology (MTI) has released it 2016 financial report, recording consolidated revenues of NT$7.597 billion (US$240 million), gross margin of 16.65%, net operating profit of NT$213 million, net profit of NT$164 million and net EPS of NT$0.81.

LNB (low-noise block converter) devices accounted for 68% of the consolidated revenues, VSAT (very small aperture terminal) devices for 23%, outdoor Small Cell and devices used in base stations of mobile networks for 6%, microwave radio devices for 1%, MTI said.

For LNB devices, North America is the largest market for MTI with a market share of about 40%. MTI focuses marketing of high-end LNB devices in the North America market and that of mid-range models in the Europe and Latin America markets in 2017.