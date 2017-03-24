Audio IC firm C-Media 2016 profits fall to 3-year low

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 March 2017]

C-Media Electronics, a Taiwan-based fabless firm specializing in audio chips, saw its net profits fall to a three-year low of NT$66.93 million (US$2.2 million) in 2016. EPS for the year came to NT$0.86.

C-Media posted revenues of NT$399 million in 2016, up 9.7% on year and hitting the highest in six years, however.

Despite the positive revenue results, C-Media saw its gross margin fall below 60% in 2016 with its operating income staying in the red. The company's operating losses expanded to NT$13.74 million from NT$11.95 million in 2015.

Non-operating gains allowed C-Media to generate net profits in 2016, which declined about 30% on year, however.

C-Media disclosed its board of directors has adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$0.25 cash dividend per share for 2016. The board also approved plans to issue up to 20 million new shares through a private placement.