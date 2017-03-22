Sputtering equipment supplier UVAT to slash capex

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 March 2017]

Taiwan-based UVAT Technology, which specializes in the manufacture of vacuum sputtering equipment and provides coating OEM services, has disclosed plans to reduce paid-in capital by 48.55% to make up for accumulated losses.

UVAT decided to downsize its capital by NT$305 million (US$10 million) to amend losses and strengthen its financial structure. As of February 28, 2017, the company had NT$628 million in capital.

UVAT expects to complete the capital reduction in the third quarter of 2017. After the downsizing, the company plans to issue convertible bonds to raise funds as early as the fourth quarter. The planned fundraising could draw investment from potential strategic partners, UVAT indicated.

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) is currently UVAT's largest shareholder holding an about 12% stake in the company.

UVAT has expanded the target markets of its sputtering equipment to include the OLED, LED and semiconductor packaging equipment sectors, the company said. Demand for 3D SiP packaging, automotive electronics and high-end handset-related ICs is expected to drive the business growth in 2017.

UVAT's coating OEM services remain focused on the notebook and optical lens sectors, the company added.

UVAT reported consolidated revenues increased 15.7% on year to NT$544 million in 2016. Nevertheless, as of the end of 2016, the company's accumulated losses came to about NT$360 million.