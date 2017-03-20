AOpen suffers net loss per share of NT$3.15 for 2016

MOPS, March 20; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 20 March 2017]

Small form factor computing device and digital signage maker AOpen has released its 2016 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$1.139 billion (US$35.9 million), gross margin of 22.13%, net operating loss of NT$330 million, net loss of NT$365 million and net loss per share of NT$3.15.

AOpen has decided not to distribute any dividend for 2016. It has decided to reduce paid-in capital by 70% from NT$1.165 billion to NT$349.5 million to write off the loss and then issue up to 50 million new shares for private placement at a tentative price of NT$6.00 per share.