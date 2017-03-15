Taipei, Thursday, March 16, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
19°C
D-Link has new chairman, turning to profits in 4Q16
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Networking device maker D-Link has elected Douglas Hsiao to serve as new chairman, replacing outgoing John Hsuan, who will continue to serve as a director of the company. Hsiao previously served as vice chairman and CEO.

The company also posted revenues of NT$22.922 billion (US$742.17 million) for 2016, down 13.9% from a year earlier.

D-Link reported an EPS of NT$0.18 for the fourth quarter of 2016, ending a streak of seven consecutive quarterly losses. However, the company still posted net losses of NT$954 million for 2016, down almost 50% from a year earlier. Net losses for the year stood at NT$1.50 per share.

Despite the losses incurred in 2016, the company still plans to deal out dividends of NT$0.30 in cash for the year, compared to NT$0.50 distributed in the previous year.

D-Link new chairman Douglas Hsiao

D-Link new chairman Douglas Hsiao (Right)
Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, March 2017

Realtime news

  • GigaDevice aims to take up 50% of memory products for feature phones

    Bits + chips | 43min ago

  • Taipei government looking to transform city into test ground for IoT applications

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:14

  • ASMedia distributes dividends

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:13

  • IC demand from PC sector will not pick up until August

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:12

  • Microsoft new Surface Book enters mass production

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:12

  • China market: ZTE names new chairman

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:10

  • Zhaoxin to roll out 16nm CPU in 2018

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 22:10

  • KYE Systems suffers net loss per share of NT$1.09 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:46

  • MediaTek to roll out 12nm product in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:42

  • Wistron NeWeb nets NT$5.95 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:42

  • Quanta Storage nets NT$1.72 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 15, 19:37

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link