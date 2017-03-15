D-Link has new chairman, turning to profits in 4Q16

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Networking device maker D-Link has elected Douglas Hsiao to serve as new chairman, replacing outgoing John Hsuan, who will continue to serve as a director of the company. Hsiao previously served as vice chairman and CEO.

The company also posted revenues of NT$22.922 billion (US$742.17 million) for 2016, down 13.9% from a year earlier.

D-Link reported an EPS of NT$0.18 for the fourth quarter of 2016, ending a streak of seven consecutive quarterly losses. However, the company still posted net losses of NT$954 million for 2016, down almost 50% from a year earlier. Net losses for the year stood at NT$1.50 per share.

Despite the losses incurred in 2016, the company still plans to deal out dividends of NT$0.30 in cash for the year, compared to NT$0.50 distributed in the previous year.

D-Link new chairman Douglas Hsiao (Right)

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, March 2017