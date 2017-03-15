LAN transformer maker Bothhand reports NT$5.46 EPS for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 15 March 2017]

Taiwan-based LAN transformer maker Bothhand Enterprise has reported net profits of NT$321 million (US$10.37 million) or NT$5.46 per share for 2016. Based on the earnings, the company plans to deal out a cash dividend of NT$5.20 for the year.

Buoyed by its automated production lines, the company saw its gross margin climb 3.5pp to 35.9% in 2016, contributing to its strong profitability, said the company.

The company expects its overall performance for 2017 to be better than the previous year as it has begun shipping its LAN transformers to the supply chain for Sony's PS4 gaming machines, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

The company's stock price rose NT$3.40 to close at NT$68.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 15 session.