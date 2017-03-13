Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices, says IC Insights

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 March 2017]

Despite advances in integrated circuit technology and the blending of functions to reduce chip count within systems, the percentage split of IC and opto-sensor-discrete (O-S-D) shipments within total semiconductor units remains heavily weighted toward the O-S-D category, according to IC Insights.

In 2016, O-S-D devices accounted for 72% of total semiconductor units compared to 28% for ICs, said IC Insights. Thirty-six years ago in 1980, O-S-D devices accounted for 78% of semiconductor units and ICs represented 22%.

Shipments of commodity-filled discretes devices category (transistor products, diodes, rectifiers, and thyristors) accounted for 44% of all semiconductor unit shipments in 2016, IC Insights identified. The long-term resiliency of discretes is primarily due to their broad use in all types of electronic system applications. Consumer and communications applications remain the largest end-use segments for discretes, but increasing levels of electronics being packed into vehicles for greater safety and fuel efficiency have boosted shipments of discretes to the automotive market as well, IC Insights said. Discretes are used for circuit protection, signal conditioning, power management, high current switching, and RF amplification. Small signal transistors are still used in and around ICs on board designs to fix bugs and tweak system performance.

Among ICs, analog products accounted for the largest number of shipments in 2016, IC Insights indicated. Analog ICs represented 52% of IC unit shipments in 2016, but only 15% of total semiconductor units.

For 2017, semiconductor products showing the strongest unit growth rates are those that are essential building-block components in smartphones, new automotive electronics systems, and within systems that are helping to build out of Internet of Things, IC Insights noted.

Total unit shipments of semiconductors which include ICs and O-S-D devices are forecast to continue their upward march in the next five years and top one trillion units for the first time in 2018, according to IC Insights. Semiconductor shipments totaled 868.8 billion in 2016.