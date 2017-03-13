Taipei, Wednesday, March 15, 2017 01:52 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
18°C
Semiconductor shipments dominated by opto-sensor-discrete devices, says IC Insights
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 March 2017]

Despite advances in integrated circuit technology and the blending of functions to reduce chip count within systems, the percentage split of IC and opto-sensor-discrete (O-S-D) shipments within total semiconductor units remains heavily weighted toward the O-S-D category, according to IC Insights.

In 2016, O-S-D devices accounted for 72% of total semiconductor units compared to 28% for ICs, said IC Insights. Thirty-six years ago in 1980, O-S-D devices accounted for 78% of semiconductor units and ICs represented 22%.

Shipments of commodity-filled discretes devices category (transistor products, diodes, rectifiers, and thyristors) accounted for 44% of all semiconductor unit shipments in 2016, IC Insights identified. The long-term resiliency of discretes is primarily due to their broad use in all types of electronic system applications. Consumer and communications applications remain the largest end-use segments for discretes, but increasing levels of electronics being packed into vehicles for greater safety and fuel efficiency have boosted shipments of discretes to the automotive market as well, IC Insights said. Discretes are used for circuit protection, signal conditioning, power management, high current switching, and RF amplification. Small signal transistors are still used in and around ICs on board designs to fix bugs and tweak system performance.

Among ICs, analog products accounted for the largest number of shipments in 2016, IC Insights indicated. Analog ICs represented 52% of IC unit shipments in 2016, but only 15% of total semiconductor units.

For 2017, semiconductor products showing the strongest unit growth rates are those that are essential building-block components in smartphones, new automotive electronics systems, and within systems that are helping to build out of Internet of Things, IC Insights noted.

Total unit shipments of semiconductors which include ICs and O-S-D devices are forecast to continue their upward march in the next five years and top one trillion units for the first time in 2018, according to IC Insights. Semiconductor shipments totaled 868.8 billion in 2016.

Realtime news

  • Pegatron holds pessimistic 1Q17 business outlook

    IT + CE | 3h 38min ago

  • Samsung to ramp 7nm in 2018

    Bits + chips | 3h 39min ago

  • ASE, KYEC to see sales pick up in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 3h 41min ago

  • Global semiconductor equipment sales increase 13% in 2016, says SEMI

    Bits + chips | 3h 43min ago

  • TSEC nets NT$0.03 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • Taiwan market: EasyCard cooperates with 5 mobile telecom carriers to boost NFC-based mobile e-payment services

    Before Going to Press | 3h 55min ago

  • Kantatsu to expand smartphone-use lens module capacity in China

    Before Going to Press | 3h 56min ago

  • Taiwan polycrystalline solar cell makers plan to lower capacity utilization

    Before Going to Press | 3h 57min ago

  • Bright Led Electronics lands 4- to 5-year orders for airplane-use LED lighting modules

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Tekcore suffers net loss per share of NT$4.03 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 59min ago

  • Taiwan market: Huawei launches black-colored Mate 9, Porsche Design Mate 9

    Before Going to Press | 3h 59min ago

  • D-Link to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$0.30

    Before Going to Press | 4h ago

  • Micron Taiwan to buy Cando plant for NT$2.75 billion

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

  • CPU IP provider Andes debuts on TSE

    Before Going to Press | 4h 3min ago

  • HannsTouch Solution to not deal out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | 4h 4min ago

  • LAN transformer maker Bothhand reports NT$5.46 EPS for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 4h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link