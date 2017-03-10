Chin-Poon Industrial sees mild increase in February revenues

MOPS, March 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Chin-Poon Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.887 billion (US$60.77 million) for February 2017, representing a 0.5% increase on month and 2.89% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$3.764 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 2.21% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.33% and finished at NT$60.10 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.

Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 1,887 0.5% 2.9% 3,764 (2.2%) Jan-17 1,877 (5.9%) (6.8%) 1,877 (6.8%) Dec-16 1,995 (5.1%) 6.3% 23,918 5.8% Nov-16 2,102 12.6% 12.8% 21,923 5.8% Oct-16 1,866 0.7% (2.1%) 19,821 5.1% Sep-16 1,854 (6.8%) (6.1%) 17,955 5.9% Aug-16 1,988 (6.9%) 1.1% 16,102 7.5% Jul-16 2,134 4% 7.7% 14,114 8.4% Jun-16 2,051 5.5% 2.7% 11,979 8.6% May-16 1,945 1.9% 12.1% 9,928 9.9% Apr-16 1,908 (14.3%) 5.4% 7,983 9.3% Mar-16 2,227 21.4% 10% 6,075 10.6% Feb-16 1,834 (9%) 20% 3,849 11%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017