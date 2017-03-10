Chin-Poon Industrial sees mild increase in February revenues

Chin-Poon Industrial has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.887 billion (US$60.77 million) for February 2017, representing a 0.5% increase on month and 2.89% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$3.764 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 2.21% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.33% and finished at NT$60.10 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.
Chin-Poon: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
1,887
|
0.5%
|
2.9%
|
3,764
|
(2.2%)
Jan-17
|
1,877
|
(5.9%)
|
(6.8%)
|
1,877
|
(6.8%)
Dec-16
|
1,995
|
(5.1%)
|
6.3%
|
23,918
|
5.8%
Nov-16
|
2,102
|
12.6%
|
12.8%
|
21,923
|
5.8%
Oct-16
|
1,866
|
0.7%
|
(2.1%)
|
19,821
|
5.1%
Sep-16
|
1,854
|
(6.8%)
|
(6.1%)
|
17,955
|
5.9%
Aug-16
|
1,988
|
(6.9%)
|
1.1%
|
16,102
|
7.5%
Jul-16
|
2,134
|
4%
|
7.7%
|
14,114
|
8.4%
Jun-16
|
2,051
|
5.5%
|
2.7%
|
11,979
|
8.6%
May-16
|
1,945
|
1.9%
|
12.1%
|
9,928
|
9.9%
Apr-16
|
1,908
|
(14.3%)
|
5.4%
|
7,983
|
9.3%
Mar-16
|
2,227
|
21.4%
|
10%
|
6,075
|
10.6%
Feb-16
|
1,834
|
(9%)
|
20%
|
3,849
|
11%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017