Radiant Opto-Electronics reports on-year revenue increase for February

MOPS, March 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.803 billion (US$122.7 million) for February 2017, representing a 9.46% drop on month and 13.25% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$8.004 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.51% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -0.16% and finished at NT$61.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.

ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 3,803 (9.5%) 13.3% 8,004 1.5% Jan-17 4,201 (10.4%) (7.2%) 4,201 (7.2%) Dec-16 4,687 (3.8%) (19.5%) 46,237 (12.1%) Nov-16 4,871 5.4% (18.9%) 41,550 (11.2%) Oct-16 4,623 16.8% (29.4%) 36,679 (10.1%) Sep-16 3,957 10.8% (42.4%) 32,056 (6.4%) Aug-16 3,573 14.3% (30.6%) 28,099 2.7% Jul-16 3,127 21% (9.9%) 24,526 10.4% Jun-16 2,584 (11.8%) (15.7%) 21,399 14.2% May-16 2,929 (27%) (1.9%) 18,815 20% Apr-16 4,010 0.5% 23.2% 15,886 25.2% Mar-16 3,990 18.8% 28.3% 11,876 25.8% Feb-16 3,358 (25.8%) 27.1% 7,886 24.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017