Radiant Opto-Electronics reports on-year revenue increase for February

Radiant Opto-Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.803 billion (US$122.7 million) for February 2017, representing a 9.46% drop on month and 13.25% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$8.004 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.51% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -0.16% and finished at NT$61.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.
ROEC: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
3,803
|
(9.5%)
|
13.3%
|
8,004
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
4,201
|
(10.4%)
|
(7.2%)
|
4,201
|
(7.2%)
Dec-16
|
4,687
|
(3.8%)
|
(19.5%)
|
46,237
|
(12.1%)
Nov-16
|
4,871
|
5.4%
|
(18.9%)
|
41,550
|
(11.2%)
Oct-16
|
4,623
|
16.8%
|
(29.4%)
|
36,679
|
(10.1%)
Sep-16
|
3,957
|
10.8%
|
(42.4%)
|
32,056
|
(6.4%)
Aug-16
|
3,573
|
14.3%
|
(30.6%)
|
28,099
|
2.7%
Jul-16
|
3,127
|
21%
|
(9.9%)
|
24,526
|
10.4%
Jun-16
|
2,584
|
(11.8%)
|
(15.7%)
|
21,399
|
14.2%
May-16
|
2,929
|
(27%)
|
(1.9%)
|
18,815
|
20%
Apr-16
|
4,010
|
0.5%
|
23.2%
|
15,886
|
25.2%
Mar-16
|
3,990
|
18.8%
|
28.3%
|
11,876
|
25.8%
Feb-16
|
3,358
|
(25.8%)
|
27.1%
|
7,886
|
24.6%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017