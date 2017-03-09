Taiwan market: IgniteNet, Q-Ware to offer wireless network solutions to financial firms

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

IgniteNet, a business unit of Accton Technology, will team up with wireless Internet service provider Q-Ware Systems & Services to jointly offer wireless network solutions to Taiwan's financial institutions.

Through the team up, IgniteNet will provide financial firms with a cloud management platform integrated with high-efficiency Wi-Fi solutions that will enable a banking institution to communicate and manage a chain of over 100 branch offices, according to Accton.

IgniteNet's cloud-based wireless network solutions also enable hierarchical management, proactive alerts, automated remote fixes, secure transmission, while also managing wireless APs and switches, offsite backup storage, and diversified data management.

Meanwhile, Q-Ware will offer clients with telecom-grade wireless service solutions, including the planning and installation of wireless networks and wireless networking service centers for businesses.