Taiwan market: IgniteNet, Q-Ware to offer wireless network solutions to financial firms

IgniteNet, a business unit of Accton Technology, will team up with wireless Internet service provider Q-Ware Systems & Services to jointly offer wireless network solutions to Taiwan's financial institutions.
Through the team up, IgniteNet will provide financial firms with a cloud management platform integrated with high-efficiency Wi-Fi solutions that will enable a banking institution to communicate and manage a chain of over 100 branch offices, according to Accton.
IgniteNet's cloud-based wireless network solutions also enable hierarchical management, proactive alerts, automated remote fixes, secure transmission, while also managing wireless APs and switches, offsite backup storage, and diversified data management.
Meanwhile, Q-Ware will offer clients with telecom-grade wireless service solutions, including the planning and installation of wireless networks and wireless networking service centers for businesses.