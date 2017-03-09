Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 01:11 (GMT+8)
PSI to spin off energy business
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Phoenix Silicon International (PSI) has disclosed plans to spin off its energy business, which will be transferred to a subsidiary specializing in batteries. The move is to focus on its core business, according to the Taiwan-based company.

The spin-off of PSI's energy business will be effective July 1, 2017.

PSI is also looking to draw investment from a potential strategic partner in the energy field in the fourth quarter of 2017, and its energy business will expand in scale after merging with its battery unit, according to company spokesperson Vincent Kao.

PSI's energy business suffered losses of NT$100 million (US$3.23 million) in 2016. The losses are expected to narrow significantly in 2017, said Kao.

PSI was founded in 1997 as a provider of wafer reclaim services. The company has diversified its offerings to include solar materials and lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, while enhancing its core business to include wafer thinning and customized MEMS OEM services.

PSI reported a net EPS of NT$1.63 on revenues of NT$1.71 billion for 2016.

