Synnex sees increased February revenues

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$24.419 billion (US$795 million) for February, growing 3.15% on month and 23.29% on year.
Consolidated revenues for January-February stood at NT$47.667 billion, slipping 3.47% on year, Synnex indicated.
|
Synnex Technology: Consolidated revenues by product category, Feb 2017 (NT$b)
|
Product category
|
Feb 2017
|
Jan-Feb 2017
|
Y/Y
|
IT and related
|
13.73
|
26.1
|
(4.4%)
|
Telecom
|
1.43
|
3.3
|
(5.7%)
|
IC components
|
6.96
|
13.4
|
7.2%
|
Consumer electronics and others
|
2.30
|
4.9
|
(19.7%)
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017
Synnex: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jan-17
|
23,674
|
(26.6%)
|
(26.6%)
|
23,674
|
(19.9%)
Dec-16
|
32,261
|
4.9%
|
(3.3%)
|
364,304
|
2.5%
Nov-16
|
30,755
|
9.8%
|
(1%)
|
332,043
|
3.8%
Oct-16
|
28,017
|
(13.4%)
|
(5.9%)
|
301,287
|
4.8%
Sep-16
|
32,340
|
6.2%
|
7.8%
|
273,270
|
19.9%
Aug-16
|
30,452
|
5.9%
|
8.3%
|
240,930
|
21.7%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017