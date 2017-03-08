Synnex sees increased February revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$24.419 billion (US$795 million) for February, growing 3.15% on month and 23.29% on year.

Consolidated revenues for January-February stood at NT$47.667 billion, slipping 3.47% on year, Synnex indicated.

Synnex Technology: Consolidated revenues by product category, Feb 2017 (NT$b) Product category Feb 2017 Jan-Feb 2017 Y/Y IT and related 13.73 26.1 (4.4%) Telecom 1.43 3.3 (5.7%) IC components 6.96 13.4 7.2% Consumer electronics and others 2.30 4.9 (19.7%)

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

Synnex: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 23,674 (26.6%) (26.6%) 23,674 (19.9%) Dec-16 32,261 4.9% (3.3%) 364,304 2.5% Nov-16 30,755 9.8% (1%) 332,043 3.8% Oct-16 28,017 (13.4%) (5.9%) 301,287 4.8% Sep-16 32,340 6.2% 7.8% 273,270 19.9% Aug-16 30,452 5.9% 8.3% 240,930 21.7%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017