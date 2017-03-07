ECS revenues drop in February

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.606 billion (US$52 million) for February 2017, representing a 38.19% drop on month and 4.06% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$4.203 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 1.4% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 5.38% and finished at NT$24.60 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 7, 2017.
ECS: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
1,606
|
(38.2%)
|
(4.1%)
|
4,203
|
(1.4%)
Jan-17
|
2,598
|
(13.1%)
|
0.3%
|
2,598
|
0.3%
Dec-16
|
2,989
|
5.1%
|
0.2%
|
30,041
|
(37.5%)
Nov-16
|
2,845
|
30.7%
|
(0.5%)
|
27,052
|
(40%)
Oct-16
|
2,178
|
(26.5%)
|
(43.3%)
|
24,207
|
(42.7%)
Sep-16
|
2,962
|
(3.8%)
|
(47.6%)
|
22,030
|
(42.6%)
Aug-16
|
3,081
|
37.2%
|
(24.3%)
|
19,068
|
(41.7%)
Jul-16
|
2,245
|
(16%)
|
(40.9%)
|
15,987
|
(44.2%)
Jun-16
|
2,672
|
34.7%
|
(46.2%)
|
13,742
|
(44.7%)
May-16
|
1,985
|
(6.9%)
|
(62.3%)
|
11,069
|
(44.4%)
Apr-16
|
2,132
|
(20.7%)
|
(23.2%)
|
9,085
|
(37.9%)
Mar-16
|
2,689
|
60.7%
|
(29.3%)
|
6,952
|
(41.4%)
Feb-16
|
1,673
|
(35.4%)
|
(51.1%)
|
4,263
|
(47%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017