BizLink Holding to expand overseas production capacity

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 March 2017]

Wire harness, cable assembly and connector maker BizLink Holding, in view of strong demand from electric vehicle makers, will expand production capacity at its factories in China, the US and Mexico in 2017, with total capacity to increase by 20-30%, according to company chairman Roger Liang.

The capacity expansion is mainly to increase supply to Tesla for which BizLink is the exclusive supplier of wire harnesses, industry sources said. Tesla will begin production of the Model 3, an low-cost electric vehicle, in July 2017, with weekly output to rise to 5,000 cars in the fourth quarter of the year and further to 10,000 units in 2018, the sources indicated.

Before the capacity expansion at its factories, BizLink in November 2016 acquired a 100% stake in Hong Kong-based maker Jo Yeh at US$3 million and in January 2017 acquired 100% stakes in seven cable assembly subsidiaries of Germany-based Leoni AG at a total of EUR50 million (US$52.6 million). The acquisitions aim to enter the supply chains of Japan-based automobile makers and for tapping the Europe market.

In terms of applications, IT accounted for 46% of its 2016 consolidated revenues of NT$9.214 billion (US$291 million), automotive use for 30% and medical use for 10%. In addition, BizLink has extended to aircraft including audio/video systems, seats and dining equipment and has promoted fiber-optic system, robot and PV applications.