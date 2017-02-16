TXC pre-tax profits fall nearly 40% in January

Quartz component maker TXC has reported pre-tax profits of NT$82 million (US$2.66 million) for January 2017, down 39.6% on year. Pre-tax EPS for the month came to NT$0.22.
Foreign currency exchange losses led to the profit decline, said the Taiwan-based maker of quartz crystals and oscillators.
TXC generated revenues of NT$750 million in January 2017, down 12.5% sequentially and 3.6% from a year earlier.
TXC reported pre-tax profits of NT$1.19 billion for 2016, up 9.1%, while revenues increased about 4% on year to NT$9.64 billion. EPS for the year came to NT$3.83.
In addition, TXC has budgeted NT$900 million in capex for 2017, up about 20% from those allocated for 2016. The company is looking to expand production capacity for sensors, temperature-sensing crystal (TSX) devices and miniaturized quartz components.