UTAC to close Shanghai operations

Alexandria Chou, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 February 2017]

United Test and Assembly Center (UTAC), a Singapore-based provider of test and assembly services for ICs, has announced plans to discontinue its operations in Waigaoqiao, Shanghai.

UTAC indicated its Shanghai unit will continue to provide sales and production services until the end of 2017 before closing in early 2018. UTAC provides backend services for mainly consumer ICs, memory devices and wireless chips locally in China.

Rumors have also circulated in the industry that UTAC's Shanghai plant is being eyed for a takeover by China-based investment firms and chipmakers backed financially by their local governments.