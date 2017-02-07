Sinbon Electronics January revenues up on month, down on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

Cable assembly and connector maker Sinbon Electronics on February 7 reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.151 billion (US$36.5 million) for January, growing 12.97% on month but dipping 7.00% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, 67.89% came from cable assemblies and 32.11% from connectors and components. In terms of applications, industrial use accounted for 30.11% of consolidated revenues, communications and electronic peripherals 30.02%, green energy and energy saving 22.91%, automotive use 9.80%, and medical and health care 7.16%.

Sinbon has become a supplier for China-based wind turbine maker Goldwind Science & Technology, with products designed for offshore wind turbines offering resistance to water, salinity, and corrosion.

Sinbon has landed orders to supply 10 million cable assemblies for use in PV micro-inverters in four years, with shipments beginning in January 2017. In terms of industrial applications, Sinbon's products have been used in automated warehousing equipment, precision equipment and satellite GPS equipment.

Sinbon: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jan-17 1,151 13% (7%) 1,151 (7%) Dec-16 1,019 (3.4%) 9% 13,216 7.5% Nov-16 1,055 0.7% 9.5% 12,197 7.4% Oct-16 1,047 (5%) 12% 11,142 7.2% Sep-16 1,103 1.3% 1.6% 10,094 7.7% Aug-16 1,088 1.7% 0.4% 8,991 8.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017