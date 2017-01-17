Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 13:20 (GMT+8)
TXC posts pre-tax EPS of 3.83 for 2016
MOPS; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Quartz component maker TXC has reported pre-tax profits of NT$1.19 billion (US$37.43 million) for 2016, up 9.2% on year, with pre-tax EPS reaching NT$3.83.

TXC disclosed pre-tax profits for December 2016 increased 15.1% from a year earlier but fell about 4% on month to NT$126 million. Pre-tax EPS for the month came to NT$0.41.

TXC generated revenues of NT$863 million in December 2016, up 3.4% on year but down 4.3% sequentially. Revenues totaled NT$2.64 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, rising about 2% on quarter, while pre-tax profits came to NT$370 million.

TXC's revenues for fourth-quarter 2016 were the highest quarterly levels in four years, while pre-tax profits hit a 17-quarter high.

TXC posted revenues of NT$9.64 billion for 2016, up about 4% on year.

