Pure-play foundry market to increase at 7.6% CAGR over 2016-2021, says IC Insights

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

The pure-play foundry market is forecast to play an increasingly stronger role in the worldwide IC market during the next five years, according to IC Insights. The pure-play IC foundry market will grow at a CAGR or 7.6% from 2016 to 2021, according to IC Insights.

IC foundries have two main customers - fabless IC companies (such as Qualcomm, Nvidia, Xilinx, AMD) and IDMs (such as ON, ST, TI, Toshiba). The success of fabless IC companies as well as the movement to more outsourcing by existing IDMs has fueled strong growth in IC foundry sales since 1998.

Moreover, an increasing number of mid-size companies are ditching their fabs in favor of the fabless business model. A few examples include Fujitsu, IDT, LSI (now part of Avago), Avago (now Broadcom) and AMD, which have all become fabless IC suppliers over the past few years, IC Insights identified.

In 2016, the "Big 4" pure-play foundries - TSMC, Globalfoundries, UMC and SMIC - held an imposing 85% share of the total worldwide pure-play IC foundry market, IC Insights said. TSMC held a 59% share of the global pure-play IC market in 2016 with sales climbing by US$2.9 billion compared with the US$1.4 billion increase it logged in 2015. Globalfoundries, UMC and SMIC's combined market share was 26% in 2016, the same as in 2015.

The three top-10 pure-play foundry companies that displayed the highest growth rates in 2016 were X-Fab (54%), China-based SMIC (31%) and TowerJazz (30%), according to IC Insights.

X-Fab specializes in analog, mixed-signal and high-voltage devices. X-Fab acquired fellow pure-play foundry Altis in the third quarter of 2016 enabling it to move into the top 10 for the first time.

In contrast to X-Fab's 2016 growth spurt, TowerJazz and SMIC have been on a very strong growth curve over the past few years, IC Insights indicated. TowerJazz went from US$505 million in sales in 2013 to US$1,249 million in 2016 (a 35% CAGR) while SMIC more than doubled its revenues from 2011 (US$1,220 million) to 2016 (US$2,921 million) and registered a 19% CAGR over this five-year timeperiod.

In 2016, the overall pure-play IC foundry market increased 11% on year to US$50.01 billion, according to IC Insights.