Delta Electronics sees December revenues increase
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Delta Electronics has announced its consolidated revenues for December 2016 totaled NT$19.489 billion (US$614.36 million), representing a 6% increase as compared to NT$18.47 billion for December 2015 and a 1% increase as compared to NT$19.321 billion for November 2016.

The company said its cumulative consolidated revenues from January to December in 2016 came to NT$214.356 billion, rising 5% as compared to NT$203.452 billion for the same period in 2015.

Delta: Percentage of sales by business category, Dec 2016

Business category

Percentage

Power Electronics

49%

Energy Management

28%

Smart Green Life

21%

Others

2%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

