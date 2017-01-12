Delta Electronics sees December revenues increase

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Delta Electronics has announced its consolidated revenues for December 2016 totaled NT$19.489 billion (US$614.36 million), representing a 6% increase as compared to NT$18.47 billion for December 2015 and a 1% increase as compared to NT$19.321 billion for November 2016.

The company said its cumulative consolidated revenues from January to December in 2016 came to NT$214.356 billion, rising 5% as compared to NT$203.452 billion for the same period in 2015.

Delta: Percentage of sales by business category, Dec 2016 Business category Percentage Power Electronics 49% Energy Management 28% Smart Green Life 21% Others 2%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017