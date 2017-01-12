Taipei, Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:01 (GMT+8)
GLT expects 2017 LGP shipments to grow 30% on year
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Light guide plate (LGP) maker Global Lighting Technologies (GLT), in view of significant growth in LGPs used in LCD TVs and mobile devices, expects LGP shipments in 2017 to increase 30% on year, according to the company.

GLT aimed to ship 10 million LGPs for LCD TVs in 2016, but actually shipped 9.2-9.3 million units mainly due to short supply of LCD panels in the second half of the year.

For the first quarter of 2017, LGP orders from China- and Europe-based LCD TV vendors will decrease but those from Sharp, Sony and other Japan-based LCD TV vendors will increase. Therefore, GLT estimates shipments of LGPs for LCD TVs in the first quarter at 2.0-2.5 million units, approximately remaining unchanged on quarter. GLT is a main supplier of LGPs used in 60- and 70-inch LCD TVs for Sharp.

For LGP applications other than TV, GLT is a supplier for Garmin smartwatches and navigation devices as well as luminous keyboards of MacBook.

GLT currently has 11 production lines, two of which have just come into operation at a new factory in central Taiwan. GLT will bring three additional ones into operation in second-quarter 2017.

GLT has reported consolidated revenues of NT$492 million (US$15.4 million) for December 2016, up 1.62% on month but down 5.97% on year. Those of NT$1.459 billion for the fourth quarter declined 10.62% on quarter and 18.56% on year, and those of NT$6.065 for 2016 slipped 14.12% on year.

