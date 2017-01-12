On-Bright reports decreased sales for December

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Analog IC vendor On-Bright Electronics has reported revenues of NT$320 million (US$10.3 million) for December, decreasing 8.5% on month and 2.7% on year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 reached NT$1.006 billion, decreasing 1.5% sequentially but increasing 6.1% on year.

The company also saw its revenues for all of 2016 increase 15.5% to NT$3.658 billion, the company's highest yearly figures.

The company's stock price rose NT$2 to close at NT$206 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 11 session.