Advantech revenues rise in December

MOPS, January 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Advantech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.825 billion (US$119.89 million) for December 2016, representing a 0.5% increase on month and 14.85% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$42.002 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.42% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Advantech totaled NT$38.04 billion in consolidated revenues, up 6.46% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -0.19% and finished at NT$257.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.

ACL: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 3,825 0.5% 14.9% 42,002 10.4% Nov-16 3,806 20% 20.3% 38,177 10% Oct-16 3,173 (10.5%) (2.5%) 34,370 9% Sep-16 3,543 (1.1%) 10.3% 31,197 10.3% Aug-16 3,581 8.9% 15.6% 27,654 10.3% Jul-16 3,287 (15.5%) 3.8% 24,073 9.5% Jun-16 3,889 10.4% 4.3% 20,786 10.5% May-16 3,521 6.7% 17.2% 16,897 12% Apr-16 3,301 (19.1%) 0.8% 13,375 10.8% Mar-16 4,081 50.9% 20.3% 10,074 14.5% Feb-16 2,704 (17.8%) 14.7% 5,994 10.8% Jan-16 3,289 (1.3%) 7.8% 3,289 7.8% Dec-15 3,331 5.3% 4.3% 38,040 6.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017