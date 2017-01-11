Advantech revenues rise in December

Advantech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.825 billion (US$119.89 million) for December 2016, representing a 0.5% increase on month and 14.85% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$42.002 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 10.42% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Advantech totaled NT$38.04 billion in consolidated revenues, up 6.46% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed -0.19% and finished at NT$257.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.
ACL: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
3,825
|
0.5%
|
14.9%
|
42,002
|
10.4%
Nov-16
|
3,806
|
20%
|
20.3%
|
38,177
|
10%
Oct-16
|
3,173
|
(10.5%)
|
(2.5%)
|
34,370
|
9%
Sep-16
|
3,543
|
(1.1%)
|
10.3%
|
31,197
|
10.3%
Aug-16
|
3,581
|
8.9%
|
15.6%
|
27,654
|
10.3%
Jul-16
|
3,287
|
(15.5%)
|
3.8%
|
24,073
|
9.5%
Jun-16
|
3,889
|
10.4%
|
4.3%
|
20,786
|
10.5%
May-16
|
3,521
|
6.7%
|
17.2%
|
16,897
|
12%
Apr-16
|
3,301
|
(19.1%)
|
0.8%
|
13,375
|
10.8%
Mar-16
|
4,081
|
50.9%
|
20.3%
|
10,074
|
14.5%
Feb-16
|
2,704
|
(17.8%)
|
14.7%
|
5,994
|
10.8%
Jan-16
|
3,289
|
(1.3%)
|
7.8%
|
3,289
|
7.8%
Dec-15
|
3,331
|
5.3%
|
4.3%
|
38,040
|
6.5%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017