D-Link revenues drop in December

MOPS, January 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

D-Link has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.896 billion (US$59.43 million) for December 2016, representing a 7.69% drop on month and 11.08% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$22.933 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 14.05% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, D-Link totaled NT$26.682 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.01% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 0.47% and finished at NT$10.65 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.

D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 1,896 (7.7%) (11.1%) 22,933 (14.1%) Nov-16 2,054 6.7% (6.8%) 21,037 (14.3%) Oct-16 1,925 (4.7%) (15%) 18,983 (15.1%) Sep-16 2,020 15.2% (13%) 17,058 (15.1%) Aug-16 1,754 (0.4%) (24.9%) 15,038 (15.3%) Jul-16 1,761 (12%) (23.4%) 13,284 (13.9%) Jun-16 2,002 9.2% (21.1%) 11,523 (12.2%) May-16 1,833 4.8% (4%) 9,522 (10.1%) Apr-16 1,750 (18.3%) (11%) 7,689 (11.4%) Mar-16 2,140 14.3% (12.7%) 5,939 (11.6%) Feb-16 1,873 (2.8%) (10.9%) 3,799 (10.9%) Jan-16 1,926 (9.7%) (10.9%) 1,926 (10.9%) Dec-15 2,132 (3.2%) (25.5%) 26,682 (12%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017