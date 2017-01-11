Taipei, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 17:49 (GMT+8)
D-Link revenues drop in December
MOPS, January 11; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

D-Link has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.896 billion (US$59.43 million) for December 2016, representing a 7.69% drop on month and 11.08% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$22.933 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 14.05% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, D-Link totaled NT$26.682 billion in consolidated revenues, down 12.01% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 0.47% and finished at NT$10.65 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 10, 2017.

D-Link: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Dec-16

1,896

(7.7%)

(11.1%)

22,933

(14.1%)

Nov-16

2,054

6.7%

(6.8%)

21,037

(14.3%)

Oct-16

1,925

(4.7%)

(15%)

18,983

(15.1%)

Sep-16

2,020

15.2%

(13%)

17,058

(15.1%)

Aug-16

1,754

(0.4%)

(24.9%)

15,038

(15.3%)

Jul-16

1,761

(12%)

(23.4%)

13,284

(13.9%)

Jun-16

2,002

9.2%

(21.1%)

11,523

(12.2%)

May-16

1,833

4.8%

(4%)

9,522

(10.1%)

Apr-16

1,750

(18.3%)

(11%)

7,689

(11.4%)

Mar-16

2,140

14.3%

(12.7%)

5,939

(11.6%)

Feb-16

1,873

(2.8%)

(10.9%)

3,799

(10.9%)

Jan-16

1,926

(9.7%)

(10.9%)

1,926

(10.9%)

Dec-15

2,132

(3.2%)

(25.5%)

26,682

(12%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

